IMPD: 2 East Washington Street shootings may be related

The incidents happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the city's near east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police say two shootings that happened on the city's near east side Wednesday evening may be related.

At around 7:30 p.m, officers were called to the 4400 block of East Washington Street on a report of a person shot. They found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. That person was taken to a hospital in "stable" condition.

At about the same time, IMPD responded to a report of a shooting around East Washington and Rural streets. The victim had "injuries consistent with gunshot wound(s)" according to a police department spokesperson. An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Evidence is still being gathered, but Metro police said it appears the two shootings are related. They did not elaborate.