Southern Indiana woman shoots, kills man who was reportedly assaulting her husband

Police say Michael Chastain had pulled a homeowner to the ground and pointed a weapon at his head before he was shot.

SALEM, Ind — A woman in southern Indiana reportedly shot and killed a man who was assaulting her husband Monday night.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call about a shooting on South Organ Springs Drive in Salem around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. The deputies arrived to find Michael T. Chastain of Salem shot in the front yard of a home.

Investigators believe Chastain drove through the front yard of the home, got out of his vehicle and grabbed the homeowner, forcing him to the ground. Indiana State Police detectives say he then allegedly pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the homeowner's head.

The homeowner's wife saw the incident from inside the house, grabbed her handgun and went outside. She ultimately shot Chastain, police said.

Chastain was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital in Salem, where died from his injuries.

The Washington County Prosecutor's Office will determine if charges will be filed in the case.