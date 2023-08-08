Judge could rule Wednesday on Noblesville school shooter's release from custody

The state wants the teen to serve 120 days for battery, then be sent to a residential placement facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge is deciding if and when the young man responsible for the Noblesville school shooting will be released.

A ruling is expected as soon as Wednesday on whether the now-18-year-old will be released to his parents or if he will spend a few more months in a maximum juvenile detention center.

Five years ago, the then-13-year-old boy shot a teacher and his classmate at Noblesville West Middle School. He was placed in a juvenile detention facility with the plan for him to be released when he turned 18. That release was delayed after the young man touched a case manager's breast.

During a victim's statement, the woman said the incident led to "great embarrassment" that affected her credibility as a new and female counselor.

The state now wants the teen to serve 120 days for battery and then be sent to a residential placement facility instead of going home.

"Most of it is focused on treatment, counseling, everything that they can do," said Barb Trathen, a chief deputy prosecutor in Hamilton County. "It's the same as an adult offender. There are transitional programs that adult offenders coming out of a penitentiary. We don't want to just throw them back out into the community, where they have no skills ready to adjust, and that's what this is all about, a transitional facility."

The young man has admitted to touching the case manager's breast. His attorney says his client "messed up" but has been punished.

The defense believes the teen will make a better transition into society if he's placed on home detention, where he'll wear a GPS monitor, have his computer usage monitored as well as have to go to counseling.