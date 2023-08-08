Muncie mass shooting suspect John Vance appears in court Tuesday

Vance pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in connection with a mass shooting in Muncie July 30.

MUNCIE, Ind. — John Vance, a man accused in connection with the Muncie mass shooting, pleaded not guilty to wounding two people in the early morning hours of July 30.

Vance is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, one count of criminal recklessness and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman also filed notices to seek habitual offender status and enhanced penalty for firearm use against Vance. If convicted, those notices would add years to a prison sentence.

"I would certainly say it's the case with the most victims since I've been prosecutor," said Hoffman.

Eighteen people were injured, 17 by gunfire, and one man, Joseph Bonner, was killed the early morning hours of July 30.

Vance is not charged with Bonner's murder, and Hoffman would not say if Vance would face additional charges or whether others would be charged in this case.

"Nothing is set in stone. It's an ongoing investigation," Hoffman said.

"I'm really scared now to do a lot. I feel like it's not going to be normal mentally. Probably physically, but not mentally," said Jayla Thomas, who is in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds to her stomach.

"I remember everybody was dancing and listening to music and having fun and then we just heard gunshots," said Thomas. "I thought I was running and then I felt a sharp pain on my side and through my back and then I just grabbed my hand and put it on there and blood was just coming out."

Thomas said she expects to be out of the hospital Wednesday.

The family of Shealyn Orr, who was run over by a car as people fled from the gunfire, said she had successful surgery on her leg and is off a ventilator.

"I think it's had a huge impact on the Muncie community in many different ways," said Hoffman. "Obviously to the victims as well as citizens in general."