Person in critical condition after shooting at German Church Road and 38th Street

The shooting happened Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot near North German Church Road and East 38th Street on Aug. 8 around 12:30 p.m.

Officers located two victims who had been shot.

According to IMPD, one victim was reported to be in critical condition, and the second person was said to be "awake and breathing," but their condition is not known.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.