IMPD makes additional arrest in deadly North Meridian St. shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces charges for his role in a north side shooting and robbery that left a 19-year-old dead in July.

On August 2, 2023, IMPD detectives arrested 18-year-old Adrian Bond, Jr. for his alleged involvement in the death of 19-year-old Elijah Martin, who was killed on July 12.

Bond was arrested for felony murder and robbery.

IMPD arrested another 18-year-old, Jeremiah Shanks, on July 26 for his alleged role in the robbery and shooting.

Around 12:30 p.m. on July 12, officers responded to a report of a person shot near East 34th and North Meridian streets.

They located a man who had been shot, later identified as Martin, in the 3300 block of North Meridian Street.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside one of the buildings at the Brownstone Apartments and found a shell casing, pair of shoes, cellphone and set of keys.

Police said Martin was in critical condition when taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to court documents, before Martin died, he was able to tell officers the person who shot him "used to date my sister... T... C." Martin said the shooter lived in the complex, but didn't know where. The comments made by Martin were captured on the body cams of two officers.

Police believe there was a robbery that 18-year-old Jeremiah Shanks was responsible for, and during that robbery, a shot was fired.

According to court documents, Shanks, another person with Shanks, and Martin can be seen on surveillance video entering a building at the apartment complex and moments later, Martin stumbles back out and collapses on the ground.

Shanks and the other person can allegedly be seen on surveillance video running out of the back of the building.

On July 24, IMPD SWAT and Violent Crimes Unit teams located Shanks at an Indianapolis motel and took him into custody.

According to court documents, Shanks denied having anything to do with the shooting.

Shanks was charged with two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His hearing is set for October 2 at 8:30 a.m.