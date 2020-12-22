Two women shot in Richmond home Tuesday

One of the victims died at the scene, police said.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two women were shot, one fatally, in Richmond Tuesday.

Police say the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Kinsey Street. Officers responding to the scene found two women suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home.

One of the women, identified as 30-year-old Lamita Vansickle, was taken to Reid Hospital in Richmond, then transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

The other woman, 37-year-old Carlotta Wilkerson, was pronounced dead at the scene.