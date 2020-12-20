IMPD investigating overnight homicide on near south side

Police found a man shot on Cottage Ave. and he later died at the hospital Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on the city's near south side that left one man dead early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Cottage Avenue just east of East St. on a report of a person shot around 4:25 a.m. They found the man wounded and medics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not identified the man.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).