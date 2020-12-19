IMPD investigates shooting that killed woman on northwest side

Police found the woman shot in an apartment complex near St. Vincent Hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in an apartment complex near St. Vincent Hospital on the city's northwest side.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 8400 block of Spyglass Drive on a report of a person shot. Police located a woman who appeared shot. Medics took her to the hospital, where she passed away.

Authorities have not shared her identity.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will work to determine the exact manner and cause of death and release her name once they notify family.

Police have not shared any suspect information or what may have led to the shooting.