IMPD investigates deadly overnight shooting on east side

Police say the man walked into Community East with a gunshot wound and died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left one man dead and another wounded Sunday morning.

A police spokesman said the first man walked into Community East Hospital around 3 a.m. in critical condition after being shot. He died there.

At about the same time, another man walked into and IFD fire station on E. 38th Street with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have not confirmed how or where the men were shot, but they are working to determine if they were shot in the 3500 block of Arlington Avenue.

Detectives are currently searching a building there for evidence.

Authorities will not confirm the dead man's identity until relatives are notified.