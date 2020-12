It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Bridgestone Drive near N Raceway Road and Rockville Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that injured a person on the west side Sunday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Bridgestone Drive near S Raceway Road and Rockville Road.

Police say one victim is in serious condition.