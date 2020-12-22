Greene County police searching for man who allegedly shot his father

Police believe an altercation between Steven Taylor II and his father ended in gunfire.

SOLSBERRY, Ind. — Police in Greene County are searching for a man who allegedly shot and wounded his father during an altercation Tuesday.

State police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home on North Ivan Court in Solsberry on a report that someone had been shot. Officers found the victim and provided medical care until the man could be taken to a local hospital.

Investigators determined the man was involved in an altercation with his son, Steven Taylor II, inside the home, which resulted in the elder Taylor being shot.

Police are now trying to find Steven Taylor II to question him about the shooting. He was last seen wearing a green shirt with khaki pants.