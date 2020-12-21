IMPD searching for suspect, vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20 on Indy's west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking for the suspect and the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed killed a man Sunday night.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the intersection Washington Street and Biltmore Avenue on the city's west side. Police say a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger hit a man, killing him.

Police are now looking for the suspect and the car, which they say may have extensive front-end damage.