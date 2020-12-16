Man dead, suspect hospitalized after police chase involving stolen car

The suspect crashed near West Morris Street and South Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a police chase in Indianapolis Tuesday.

It started with IMPD officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on Washington Street near Auburn Street just after 5:45 p.m. When officers arrived, the found a man in the stolen vehicle and tried to talk to him. He drove away, hitting a police car at least twice and leading officers on a chase.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old James Shirley, then crashed at West Morris Street and South Lynhurst Drive. He lost control and drove into a car that was stopped at the intersection.

Edward Flynn, 66, was inside the car that Shirley hit. Flynn died as a result of the crash. Shirley was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police placed Shirley under arrest and is facing charges for reckless homicide, resisting law enforcement with vehicle resulting in death, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics under 5 grams. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will decide on final charges.