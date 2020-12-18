Indiana woman arrested in string of multi-state robberies

Amber N. Nunley, 31, was captured after a robbery at the Country Porch gas station in Sullivan.

OAKTOWN, Ind. — An Oaktown, Indiana woman is under arrest after an investigation into a series of robberies in Indiana and Illinois.

Police believe she was solo in that robbery, but worked with others in the robberies all over the Wabash Valley.

Police had been looking into robberies in Vigo and Knox Counties in Indiana, in addition to Clark, Crawford and Wabash Counties in Illinois.

Police were able to identify a suspect vehicle from surveillance video, which led them to Nunley.