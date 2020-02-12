Online dating rendezvous resulted in arrest

Officers arrested Bradly Lutz, 36, for attempted armed robbery and pointing a firearm.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man's attempt to meet what he thought was a woman on the dating app MeetMe, ended with a gun being pulled on him and an arrest.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department said a man from Marshal, Illinois believed he was texting with a woman and meeting her at the Greene-Sullivan State Forest Dugger Unit.

While waiting for her to arrive, a dark purple PT Cruiser pulled up and the driver pulled a gun demanding the man get out of his car.

Instead, the man drove away and called 911.

Officers arrested Bradly Lutz, 36, for attempted armed robbery and pointing a firearm.