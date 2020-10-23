IPS, Domestic Violence Network raising awareness on teen dating violence

About 10 percent of Indiana teens surveyed said they had been forced to have sex against their will.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Domestic Violence Network has partnered with Indianapolis Public Schools to launch a new billboard and poster campaign during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign is to educate children about teen dating violence.

Indiana ranks third highest in the nation for the percentage of high school students who reported sexual dating violence, according to the CDC. About 10 percent of Indiana teens surveyed said they had been forced to have sex against their will, and another 10 percent have reported being physically hurt.

The campaign has messages about signs of teen dating violence and where students can go for help. The posters will be up on IndyGo buses and 14 billboards around the city. There will also be posters in the middle and high schools.

In addition to the billboards and bus ads, DVN is working with IPS to display teen dating violence awareness posters throughout the district’s middle and high schools.

“Everyone should feel they have the support they need to address domestic violence, especially our youth who are dealing with the serious issue of teen dating violence,” said Lindsay Stawick, associate director of the Domestic Violence Network. “Our hope is this campaign provides quick access to vital resources and encourages them to report ANY teen dating abuse to their school.”