Columbus Police arrest 4 teens for armed robbery

Police say the robbery involved a knife and the teens took smoking and vaping products.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police arrested four teens in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Marathon station at 2190 N. National Road just after midnight to investigate a robbery.

A witness told police two suspects came in the store with their faces covered and one held the clerk at knifepoint behind the counter while the other took tobacco and vape products from the store.

A short time later, officers were patrolling in the 3000 block of 16th St. when they were alerted to people in a back yard.

One of those suspects ran but was captured a short time later. Two more suspects were found hiding in a shed in the back yard. Officers recovered possible evidence from the robbery in the shed.

A fourth suspect was arrested later on Friday.