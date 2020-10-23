Columbus police arrest man in stabbing, stolen car crash

Police said the suspect had crashed a stolen car into the woman's car and then assaulted and stabbed her.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police are holding a man after he crashed a stolen car into another car and then stabbed the other driver.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive. Police were called about a woman being attacked in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect start running and found a woman who had been stabbed. Police said the suspect had crashed a stolen car into the woman's car and then assaulted and stabbed her.

The woman was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis and the only condition update is that she is now stable.

Officers found the suspect hiding outside a home off of 23rd Street and arrested him.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim or the suspect at this point.