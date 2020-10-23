x
Columbus police arrest man in stabbing, stolen car crash

Police said the suspect had crashed a stolen car into the woman's car and then assaulted and stabbed her.
Credit: Columbus Police Department
Scene of a crash and stabbing in Columbus, Indiana on Oct. 23 in the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police are holding a man after he crashed a stolen car into another car and then stabbed the other driver.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive. Police were called about a woman being attacked in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect start running and found a woman who had been stabbed. Police said the suspect had crashed a stolen car into the woman's car and then assaulted and stabbed her.

Credit: Columbus Police Department
The stolen car used by a suspect in a crash and then stabbing in Columbus, Indiana Oct. 23.

The woman was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis and the only condition update is that she is now stable.

Officers found the suspect hiding outside a home off of 23rd Street and arrested him.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim or the suspect at this point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

