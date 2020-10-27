x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Suspect and victim identified in Columbus stabbing

Police were called Oct. 23 for a disturbance in the parking lot at the Hamilton Center Ice Arena.
Credit: Columbus Police Department
Scene of a crash and stabbing in Columbus, Indiana on Oct. 23 in the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police Department detectives identified the suspect in a Oct. 23 stabbing as Ryan T. Halligan, 29, and the victim he allegedly attacked as 34-year-old Emaly “Emma” Baxter.

Police had been called for a disturbance in the parking lot at the Hamilton Center Ice Arena. Police say Baxter was arriving for work as an ice skating instructor when Halligan approached her. She tried to drive away, but Halligan crashed a stolen car into hers.

Credit: Columbus Police Department
The stolen car used by a suspect in a crash and then stabbing in Columbus, Indiana Oct. 23.

Police say Halligan then assaulted and stabbed Baxter before running off as police arrived. Baxter was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis and was listed in stable condition.

RELATED: Columbus police arrest man in stabbing, stolen car crash

Officers were able to track down Halligan a short time later. Halligan is hospitalized and in police custody.

Credit: Columbus Police Department
Ryan T. Halligan

An investigation found Baxter and Halligan did not know each other.

Formal charges again Halligan have not yet been filed.

Related Articles