Suspect and victim identified in Columbus stabbing

Police were called Oct. 23 for a disturbance in the parking lot at the Hamilton Center Ice Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police Department detectives identified the suspect in a Oct. 23 stabbing as Ryan T. Halligan, 29, and the victim he allegedly attacked as 34-year-old Emaly “Emma” Baxter.

Police had been called for a disturbance in the parking lot at the Hamilton Center Ice Arena. Police say Baxter was arriving for work as an ice skating instructor when Halligan approached her. She tried to drive away, but Halligan crashed a stolen car into hers.

Police say Halligan then assaulted and stabbed Baxter before running off as police arrived. Baxter was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis and was listed in stable condition.

Officers were able to track down Halligan a short time later. Halligan is hospitalized and in police custody.

An investigation found Baxter and Halligan did not know each other.