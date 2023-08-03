Retired Anderson University professor arrested for child solicitation after Predator Catchers sting

Police served a search warrant at Scott Borders' house after he was caught in a Predator Catchers scheme in which he thought he was meeting up with a teenage boy.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON, Ind. — A retired literature professor from Anderson University was arrested Tuesday on child solicitation and drug charges.

Investigators arrested 63-year-old Scott Borders at his home on Northshore Boulevard after finding what they only identified as "evidence" inside.

According to our newspaper partners at the Herald Bulletin, the "evidence" they're referring to was methamphetamine.

The Herald Bulletin reports Borders was arrested after a sting by Predator Catchers of Indiana in which Borders thought he was arranging to meet with a 15-year-old at an Anderson gas station, but was actually met by members of Predator Catchers. Borders fled before police arrived.

Police served a search warrant at Borders' home Tuesday to seize all of his electronic devices. During that search they found meth in an upstairs bedroom and in the kitchen.

“While this case began with information presented by Predator Catchers Incorporated, that information was turned over to the Anderson Police Department for independent corroboration and additional investigation,” Madison County chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna told the Herald Bulletin. “In the course of the investigation, Anderson Police Department obtained a search warrant for Mr. Borders’ home, and the arrest was made after methamphetamine was located in the residence.”

Borders has been charged with felony counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and child solicitation.

He is being held in the Madison County Jail. During his initial court appearance Wednesday, his bond was set at $75,000.