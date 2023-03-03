3 convicted for Indianapolis quadruple homicide

Four people between the ages of 19 and 21 were shot and killed on Feb. 5, 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three men were convicted Friday for their roles in a quadruple homicide three years ago.

Cameron Banks, Desmond Banks, and Lasean Watkins were convicted for the February 2020 shooting deaths of Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts and Marcel Wills, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced.

All three defendants were convicted on four counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

A fourth suspect, Rodrience Anderson, pleaded guilty in October 2022 to four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors in the case.

The shooting happened on Shady Oak Drive on Feb. 5, 2020. The victims were between the ages of 19 and 21.