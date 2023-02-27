Missing man's body found in Madison County pond

The body of 56-year-old Donald Bailey was found in a pond on a property in northern Madison County. Bailey was reported missing from Grant County on Jan. 24.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Madison County, where authorities found the body of a missing man.

Donald Bailey, 56, was reported missing to the Grant County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 24.

His body was found in a pond on a property in northern Madison County on Sunday, more than a month after his disappearance.

In late January, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about Bailey's disappearance. That post said Bailey was last seen at County Line Trailer Park south of Fairmount, Indiana.

Investigators searched extensively in Grant County, Sgt. Matthew Ogden said. They used drones as well as K9s to help find Bailey.

"Although this is not the result we had hoped for, we would like to thank the public for their outpouring of support and information on the possible whereabouts of Mr. Bailey," Ogden said.

Ogden didn't confirm if foul play was suspected. The Madison County Coroner scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday in Anderson, Indiana.