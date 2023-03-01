Anderson Schools bookkeeper sentenced to 2 years for stealing nearly $1M

Carla Burke allegedly wrote 312 checks to herself from Anderson Schools, totaling $976,773. She spent that money on personal expenses, including gambling.

ANDERSON, Ind — A former bookkeeper for a Madison County school district was sentenced to 28 months in prison for writing herself checks — totaling nearly $1 million over more than five years — and using that stolen money for personal expenses and gambling.

Carla Burke, 62, of Anderson, was the bookkeeper for Anderson Community School Corporation, specifically the district's food service department.

In that role, she maintained the financial records for the department and was also responsible for issuing checks on behalf of Anderson Schools that were approved by her supervisor.

Between Jan. 1, 2014, and June 30, 2019, she used her job to embezzle nearly $1 million from the school corporation.

Rather than submit legitimate vendor expenses, Burke issued 312 checks to herself from ACSC, totaling $976,773.29.

In an attempt to hide she was stealing from the school district, prosecutors said Burke falsified school records, making it appear the payments were to an Anderson Schools vendor.

She used the stolen money on personal expenses, including gambling at several casinos.

Prosecutors also said Burke "willfully failed to report" approximately $225,381 in income from the scheme on five years of her tax returns and lied to federal agents when questioned about it.

"Public employment is a public trust, and the sentence imposed today shows that those who violate that trust will be held accountable. I commend the SBOA for their diligence and partnership with our office as we combat waste, fraud, and abuse on behalf of all Hoosiers," said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Burke was also ordered to pay $976,772.39 in restitution to Anderson Community School Corporation and $141,190 to the Internal Revenue Service.