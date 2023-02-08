x
Police seeking Kokomo man as person of interest in wife's homicide

Sandra Wilson was found dead in her home on Tuesday.
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Howard County are searching for a Kokomo man who investigators say is a person of interest in his wife's death.

Officers investigating the report of a missing person entered a home on Arundel Drive in Kokomo around 11 a.m. Tuesday and found the body of 41-year-old Sandra Wilson, the person who had been reported missing.

An autopsy Wednesday determined Wilson died from blunt force trauma injuries and her death was declared a homicide. 

Police say they have not been able to locate Wilson's husband, 42-year-old Jeremy Wilson, during the course of their investigation into his wife's death. Investigators have declared him a person of interest in the case and said he has an active no-bond warrant out for his arrest for Petition to Revoke.

Jeremy Wilson may be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe with Indiana license plate 834BZW or a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate number SO507.

HCSO23-00330 Homicide Investigation On February 7th, 2023, 41 y/o Sandra L. Wilson of 1105 Arundel Dr. was reported as...

Posted by Howard County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Anyone with information about Jeremy Wilson's location is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105. If you have information about the investigation into Sandra Wilson's homicide, call Howard County Sheriff's Office Det. Shirey at 765-614-3449, or submit a tip through the department's mobile app or at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.

