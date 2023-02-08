Police seeking Kokomo man as person of interest in wife's homicide

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Howard County are searching for a Kokomo man who investigators say is a person of interest in his wife's death.
Officers investigating the report of a missing person entered a home on Arundel Drive in Kokomo around 11 a.m. Tuesday and found the body of 41-year-old Sandra Wilson, the person who had been reported missing.
An autopsy Wednesday determined Wilson died from blunt force trauma injuries and her death was declared a homicide.
Police say they have not been able to locate Wilson's husband, 42-year-old Jeremy Wilson, during the course of their investigation into his wife's death. Investigators have declared him a person of interest in the case and said he has an active no-bond warrant out for his arrest for Petition to Revoke.
Jeremy Wilson may be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe with Indiana license plate 834BZW or a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate number SO507.
Anyone with information about Jeremy Wilson's location is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 765-457-1105. If you have information about the investigation into Sandra Wilson's homicide, call Howard County Sheriff's Office Det. Shirey at 765-614-3449, or submit a tip through the department's mobile app or at www.sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.