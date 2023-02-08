Police seeking Kokomo man as person of interest in wife's homicide

Sandra Wilson was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Howard County are searching for a Kokomo man who investigators say is a person of interest in his wife's death.

Officers investigating the report of a missing person entered a home on Arundel Drive in Kokomo around 11 a.m. Tuesday and found the body of 41-year-old Sandra Wilson, the person who had been reported missing.

An autopsy Wednesday determined Wilson died from blunt force trauma injuries and her death was declared a homicide.

Police say they have not been able to locate Wilson's husband, 42-year-old Jeremy Wilson, during the course of their investigation into his wife's death. Investigators have declared him a person of interest in the case and said he has an active no-bond warrant out for his arrest for Petition to Revoke.

Jeremy Wilson may be driving a silver 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe with Indiana license plate 834BZW or a white 2006 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana license plate number SO507.

HCSO23-00330 Homicide Investigation On February 7th, 2023, 41 y/o Sandra L. Wilson of 1105 Arundel Dr. was reported as... Posted by Howard County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 8, 2023