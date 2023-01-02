2 suspects wanted for stealing from 3 Dollar Generals in Kokomo

In each incident, police say the suspects appear to be working in tandem.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for two suspects wanted in a scheme to steal from businesses in Kokomo.

Police say they're looking for two men accused in three separate robberies at Dollar General stores in Kokomo from Jan. 21-29.

The stores where the thefts happened were at 211 W. Markland Ave., 1234 N. Washington St. and 420 E. Center Rd.

One of the suspects will grab miscellaneous items, including gift cards, and place them at the checkout counter. Then the suspect will ask the clerk to load money on the gift cards.

After that, the second suspect moves in. Police say the second suspect will distract the clerk away from the cash register.

While the clerk is distracted, the first suspect will reach around the counter and type a cash payment total in the register.

The two are believed to get away in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police shared photos of both suspects. They're asking anyone with information about the thefts or the identities of the suspects to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332 or (765) 456-7017.