10 years later: Police renew plea for information in 2013 Kokomo murder

Destiny Pittman was shot and killed in her home by an intruder on Feb. 7, 2013.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing a plea for information in the murder of a young woman ten years ago.

Investigators believe two armed intruders entered a home on James Drive on Feb. 7, 2013, and were confronted by 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman, who shared the home with her boyfriend. One of the suspects fired a shot that struck Pittman in the chest, killing her.

According to a report by our partners at the Kokomo Tribune, Pittman's two children and a female roommate were also home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

When the Tribune story was published on the second anniversary of Pittman's death in 2015, police said the roommate was cooperating with their investigation. Friends, family members and neighbors of Pittman were also questioned for information.

Police say they have investigated a number of tips and leads in the case over the past ten years, but it remains an active investigation.

"If you know something, say something," the Kokomo Police Department pleaded in a release about the cold case.

Pittman would have turned 29 years old on Jan. 9 of this year. The renewed call for information about the case comes just after the eighth anniversary of the shooting.