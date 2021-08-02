15-year-old arrested in Kokomo for shooting at group of girls

Police found two loaded handguns in an apartment and found out the teenager was wanted in a separate case.

KOKOMO, Ind — Kokomo police arrested a 15-year-old for allegedly shooting at three girls in a car on Sunday.

Police were called to the 600 block of Marsha Court by a person who saw the teenager shooting and then running into an apartment. Investigators said the 15-year-old was shooting at three girls parked in a car near Marsha Ct and Marsha Drive. Police said the girls were not injured in the shooting.

Police got a search warrant for the apartment the teenager ran into and arrested him on criminal recklessness and attempted murder. Police also found two loaded handguns in the apartment and found out the teenager was wanted in a separate case.