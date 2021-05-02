x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Kokomo police release images of theft suspect

The man is wanted for theft in Indiana and Ohio.
Credit: Kokomo PD
Surveillance images of a suspect wanted for theft in Kokomo, Ind. and Green Twp. Ohio.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect wanted in Ohio and Indiana.

They shared surveillance images of the man they say is involved in a theft investigation that began in Green Township, Ohio, which is near Cincinnati, and continued to Kokomo.  

In the images, the man was seen concealing items while shopping at a local business.

Investigators in Ohio believe he may live in the central Indiana area. 

Anyone who may know his identity should call Sergeant Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.  

You may also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.

   

Related Articles