Kokomo police release images of theft suspect

The man is wanted for theft in Indiana and Ohio.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect wanted in Ohio and Indiana.

They shared surveillance images of the man they say is involved in a theft investigation that began in Green Township, Ohio, which is near Cincinnati, and continued to Kokomo.

In the images, the man was seen concealing items while shopping at a local business.

Investigators in Ohio believe he may live in the central Indiana area.

Anyone who may know his identity should call Sergeant Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.