Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North.

INDIANAPOLIS — A two-vehicle crash in Tipton County claimed the life of a Kokomo man Monday.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 900 West and County Road 300 North.

A report by the sheriff's department said a pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Oscar Castorena was going west on 300 North and failed to stop at 900 West, striking a northbound car.

Police said Castorena, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with injuries that were said to be serious.