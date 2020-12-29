Police investigating near north side homicide

Police were called to an area near East 37th and North Meridian streets around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide on the near north side Tuesday.

When officers arrived they found a person dead. Police would only say the injuries are consistent with trauma. The exact cause of death is still pending.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name after family have been notified.