IMPD investigating death of man on the southeast side

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Carry Back Lane near South Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road where a man was suffering apparent trauma.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a man on the southeast side Sunday.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Carry Back Lane near South Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who was suffering apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Monday, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Jamie Trusley.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).  