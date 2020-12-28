IMPD investigating death of man on the southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a man on the southeast side Sunday.
Around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Carry Back Lane near South Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road.
When officers arrived, they found a victim who was suffering apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Monday, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Jamie Trusley.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).