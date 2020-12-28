IMPD investigating death of man on the southeast side

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Carry Back Lane near South Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road where a man was suffering apparent trauma.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a man on the southeast side Sunday.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to the 4900 block of Carry Back Lane near South Arlington Avenue and Thompson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who was suffering apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Jamie Trusley.

The investigation is ongoing.