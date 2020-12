It happened in the 900 block of N Oakland Avenue near 10th and Rural streets just before 10:15 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that killed one person on the near east side Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.