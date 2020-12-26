IMPD investigating 'apparent trauma' to body found on east side

An adult male was found dead just before 7 a.m. Christmas morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are investigating a man's Christmas morning death.

Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of N. Shadeland Avenue just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police found the body of an adult male.

IMPD said the man had "sustained an apparent trauma" but did not elaborate.

Homicide detectives are investigating. The Marion County coroner's office will work to identify the man and determine how he died.