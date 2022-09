Officers responded to a report of a person shot Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. near Broadway United Methodist Church.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near a church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to check around Broadway United Methodist Church.

IMPD officers are focused on an area in the parking lot of the church.

Two people were injured in the shooting, and police said they are both in critical condition.