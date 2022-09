In a social media post, the fire department said multiple tankers were operating at a scrap yard at Zore's on Frontage Road.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire crews were battling a a scrap yard fire Wednesday at Zores Towing, 2115 Frontage Road in Lebanon, authorities said.

In a social media post, the Lebanon Fire Department asked people to avoid the area.

The post said there would be "multiple tankers operating for a long period of time" on Lebanon's north and west side.

There's no word on what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.