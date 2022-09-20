Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022.
On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient as 30-year-old Audrey Elisha Chauntel Birch, of Cincinnati, and said Birch died from intoxication involving several medications.
What other people are reading:
- IMPD locates missing 2-year-old, still looking for stolen pickup truck
- Police looking for barricaded subject in Bloomington underground sewer system
- Pentatonix to perform holiday hits in Indianapolis
- 'He’s the greatest kid ever, and he’s gone' | Family of IU student killed in crash share heartbreak
- 3 killed, including 12-year-old girl, in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp