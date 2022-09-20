Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital

The coroner said 30-year-old Audrey Elisha Chauntel Birch, of Cincinnati, died from combined diphenhydramine, olanzapine and methadone intoxication.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022.

On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient as 30-year-old Audrey Elisha Chauntel Birch, of Cincinnati, and said Birch died from intoxication involving several medications.