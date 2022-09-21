Suspect found guilty in shooting that injured 2 judges at Indianapolis White Castle

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting an Indiana judge at a downtown Indianapolis White Castle has been convicted on a handful of charges.
Brandon Kaiser was convicted of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license.
Police said the shooting happened in May 2019 at the restaurant located near Illinois and South Streets. They believe an earlier fight led to the shooting.
Two judges were temporarily suspended after the incident. A third later stepped down after unrelated domestic battery charges.
The judges were in town for a judicial conference when they got into an altercation with a group of people in an SUV. A fight broke out, leading to a shooting that injured judges Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs.
Kaiser's sentencing is set for next month.
