Police investigate pipe bomb found at Columbus golf course

COLUMBUS, Ind — Columbus police are investigating after a pipe bomb was found Sunday evening at a golf course in the city.

The bomb was discovered around 6 p.m. in a ditch at the Greenbelt Golf Course on Gladstone Avenue just northeast of downtown Columbus.

Members of the CPD Hazardous Devices Unit were able to disarm the bomb and nobody was hurt.

Police searched the area and found no additional explosive devices and said there is no additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the explosive device should contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips can be left anonymously.