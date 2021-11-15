Police investigate pipe bomb found at Columbus golf course

COLUMBUS, Ind — Columbus police are investigating after a pipe bomb was found Sunday evening at a golf course in the city.
The bomb was discovered around 6 p.m. in a ditch at the Greenbelt Golf Course on Gladstone Avenue just northeast of downtown Columbus.
Members of the CPD Hazardous Devices Unit were able to disarm the bomb and nobody was hurt.
Police searched the area and found no additional explosive devices and said there is no additional threat to the public.
Anyone with information about the explosive device should contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600. Tips can be left anonymously.
What other people are reading:
- Ezra Blount, 9-year-old severely injured at Astroworld Festival, has died, family attorney says
- Amazon announces Black Friday deals
- Indianapolis company plans to buy Christmas presents for 500 local kids
- No public defender for Vauhxx Booker in reported racially motivated attack
- Low-income families could get $1,800 per child Dec. 15, but must register immediately