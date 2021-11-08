Man arrested for throwing milkshake at car during road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police arrested a 25-year-old Columbus man Friday after an alleged road rage incident.
Police said the man was applying the brakes in his Corvette, causing the car behind him to brake to avoid a collision.
Police said once both cars stopped, the Corvette driver got out of his car and threw a milkshake at the other vehicle, then punched the windshield, causing damage.
Police observed the incident near Columbus East High School as they were in the area helping students with a class project.
Medics treated the man for an injury to his hand.
The driver of the Corvette was then arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.
