Crime

Man arrested for throwing milkshake at car during road rage incident

Police said the incident happened near Columbus East High School Friday morning.
Credit: WTHR

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police arrested a 25-year-old Columbus man Friday after an alleged road rage incident. 

Police said the man was applying the brakes in his Corvette, causing the car behind him to brake to avoid a collision. 

Police said once both cars stopped, the Corvette driver got out of his car and threw a milkshake at the other vehicle, then punched the windshield, causing damage. 

Police observed the incident near Columbus East High School as they were in the area helping students with a class project. 

Medics treated the man for an injury to his hand.  

The driver of the Corvette was then arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

