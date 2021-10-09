No public defender for Vauhxx Booker in reported racially motivated attack

Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, claims he was the victim of a racially motivated attack at Lake Monroe.

A judge has rescinded the appointment of a public defender for a Black activist who alleges he was assaulted by a group of white men who threatened to lynch him.

Johnson Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner initially granted Vauhxx Booker's request for a public defender earlier this month. But, Hamner reversed it days later when he got notice of money raised for Booker through a GoFundMe account.

Booker will now have to either hire a lawyer or represent himself.

A friend of Booker's established the GoFundMe campaign to raise money for medical costs, attorney fees, counseling and lost work time. The fund had approximately $36,000 in it as of Sunday.

Booker was initially charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal trespass for an incident that happened last summer.

Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, claims he was the victim of a racially motivated attack when he was held against a tree by Sean Purdy at Lake Monroe on July 4 last year. Much of the incident was caught on cellphone video. Booker said someone threatened to “get a noose” during the incident. That is never heard on any of the videos made public.

According to court documents, Booker ended up with a mild concussion and bald spots on his scalp, along with a scratch on his cheek and an abrasion on his knee.

Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox II were previously charged in the July 4, 2020, alleged assault on Booker.

The attorneys for Purdy and his girlfriend said Booker was the instigator and threatened to use his position in the community to ruin their clients. The attorneys said Booker got into the face of Purdy's girlfriend and when Purdy intervened, Booker hit him three times.