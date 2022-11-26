x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

It happened around 12:30 Saturday morning.
Credit: WTHR/Bill Ditton

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early-morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side .

A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit.

The spokesperson said officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting. They found a person with apparent gunshot wound(s).

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't said whether they have identified a suspect in the case nor if they have determined a motive.

If you have information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Indianapolis woman seeks answers after son's death

Before You Leave, Check This Out