Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early-morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side .
A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit.
The spokesperson said officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting. They found a person with apparent gunshot wound(s).
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven't said whether they have identified a suspect in the case nor if they have determined a motive.
