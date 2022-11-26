Police investigate deadly shooting on South Temple Avenue

It happened around 12:30 Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an early-morning shooting on Indianapolis' south side .

A Metro police spokesperson said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Temple Avenue, which is just east of Interstate 65's South Keystone Avenue exit.

The spokesperson said officers were called to the area on a report of a shooting. They found a person with apparent gunshot wound(s).

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't said whether they have identified a suspect in the case nor if they have determined a motive.

If you have information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.