Man tells Columbus police he was sideswiped, shot by another man on Thanksgiving

A man with a minor gunshot wound told police he was sideswiped, then shot by another driver on Indianapolis Road.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus Police detectives are looking for the driver who shot a man during a road rage incident on the east side of the city Thanksgiving afternoon.

The man was grazed by one of the gunshots, but was not seriously injured.

Police claim the suspect in the shooting is a Black male in his early 20s with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was driving a newer model red SUV — possibly a GMC Terrain.

Police claim around 4:40 p.m. Thursday, the victim called officers and they responded to Indianapolis Road near Brian Drive. The victim told them the red SUV sideswiped his vehicle while the SUV was passing him on Indianapolis Road.

The man said he pulled his vehicle to the side of the road to check for damage. That's when the driver of the SUV fired multiple gunshots into his vehicle.