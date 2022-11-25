Edinburgh man arrested for murder in Thanksgiving Day shooting

Damion Bryant, 20, was identified as the shooter in the incident and arrested for murder.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of an Edinburgh man for the Thanksgiving Day shooting that killed another man.

Damion Bryant, 20, was identified as the shooter in the incident and arrested for murder. As of Friday morning, formal charges had not yet been filed.

The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Deputies were called to investigate the shooting on Bluff Road on the southwest side of Edinburgh shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday night and found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Medics took him to Columbus Regional Hospital, where he died.