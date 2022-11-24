IMPD investigating Thanksgiving morning homicide near 34th Street and Emerson Avenue

Officers responding to a person reported down near 34th Street and Emerson Avenue reported finding a teenage gunshot victim lying outside.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigation a person shot on the northeast side Thursday morning.

Police said the victim appears to be a teenage male but did not share his name.

According to IMPD, a passerby waved down officers at 25th Street and Emerson Avenue and said they believe they saw a person in the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue lying along the roadway. Officers arrived and found the teen unconscious and not responsive.

Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, which is just north of 34th Street one block east of Emerson Avenue.

The victim's injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds

Officers believe the shooting happened sometime during the night and they ask that anybody who heard shots or saw something in the area call Crime Stoppers of Cenral Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This makes the city's 210th homicide of the year.