Child wounded in shooting on northwest side

Police could not confirm the age of the victim of the shooting on Lafayette Road, but said information suggests the victim is a child.

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was reportedly wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road. IMPD officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot and found a person with apparent injuries from a gunshot.

Photos from the scene show police in the parking lot of the Gateway Motel at 1740 Lafayette Road.

Police said preliminary information from the scene indicates the victim, who was awake and breathing when officers arrived, is a child, but an IMPD spokesperson was not able to confirm an age for the victim.