Police catch 4 teenagers in vandalism at Indiana Statehouse

Police tell 13News that four teenagers entered the Statehouse Sunday and damaged items and left graffiti in an office.

INDIANAPOLIS — Capitol Police is investigating vandalism at the Indiana Statehouse over the weekend.

Police tell 13News that four teenagers had entered the Statehouse around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found them and chased after them, finally catching them near the canal.

The suspects were all between 13 and 14 years old, and were three girls and a boy.

Damage at the statehouse included graffiti in an office, a bench thrown from the top level and damage to items including a monitor in the House chamber.

The teenagers were released to their parents, and the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for possible charges.