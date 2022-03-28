Police catch 4 teenagers in vandalism at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Capitol Police is investigating vandalism at the Indiana Statehouse over the weekend.
Police tell 13News that four teenagers had entered the Statehouse around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Officers found them and chased after them, finally catching them near the canal.
The suspects were all between 13 and 14 years old, and were three girls and a boy.
Damage at the statehouse included graffiti in an office, a bench thrown from the top level and damage to items including a monitor in the House chamber.
The teenagers were released to their parents, and the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for possible charges.
Capitol Police is stationed at the statehouse every day.