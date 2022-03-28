Woman dies after fire at Bartholomew County house

The woman was identified as Joyce Rodgers and lived alone at the home in Taylorsville.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after a house fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Charles Street, near West 650 North, in Taylorsville around 3:40 a.m.

A woman at the home, identified as 77-year-old Joyce Rodgers, died after the fire. The coroner's office said she lived at the home by herself.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Bartholomew County Fire investigator, and Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the coroner's office in the investigation.