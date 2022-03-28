IMPD officer charged in use-of-force incident on city's east side

Officer Travis Lewis has been suspended without pay, pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor is recommending an officer's termination following an internal investigation of a use-of-force incident on the city's east side in February.

According to IMPD, Officer Travis Lewis responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Feb. 10 in the 8200 block of East 21st Street, near North Post Road.

Police said Lewis arrested a person for invasion of privacy, but a fellow IMPD officer reported Lewis for use-of-force in the person's arrest.

WARNING: The video linked below contains graphic language and sensitive images.

IMPD released a portion of the video obtained from the body-worn cameras.

Text shown at the beginning of the video describes Lewis using aggressive force to get the suspect in the police car, including grabbing the suspect's genitals and rotating his hand in a twisting motion.

"It never feels good to learn that one of our own has been charged with a crime," Taylor said in a news release. "But I promised our community transparency, and that will continue to be a top priority for the department today and in the future."

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed the following charges Monday against Lewis:

One count of official misconduct — Level 6 felony

Two counts of battery with bodily injury — Class A misdemeanor

Lewis, who is in his third year with the department and works the late shift for IMPD's East District, has been suspended without pay, pending a recommendation of termination to the IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board.