Lebanon farmer charged with murdering his wife during fight

Court documents say Andrew Wilhoite hit his wife, Nikki, on the head with a flower pot and dumped her body in a creek March 24.

LEBANON, Indiana — The Boone County prosecutor filed murder charges Monday against 40-year-old Andrew Wilhoite in the killing of his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, on March 24, 2022.

Nikki's body was recovered from a creek northwest of Lebanon early Saturday, March 26, after Andrew told detectives that he dumped her there after striking her with a flower pot during a fight outside their farmhouse.

Court documents say Andrew first lied to detectives, who were called to investigate when Nikki went missing Friday morning, March 25, after she failed to report for work at a Zionsville oral surgery office.

A probable cause affidavit filed with the felony murder charge Monday says detectives spoke to Andrew and his children on the morning after the murder and found traces of blood in the couple's bedroom.

At the time, Andrew told investigators that his wife filed for divorce, and the couple had been fighting about Andrew's extra-marital affair. He said she slept on the couch Thursday night, and he did not see her when he left for work Friday morning.

He said the blood in the bedroom came from Nikki's scratches and his bloody nose.

Detectives found Nikki's phone, purse and vehicle at the farm on Friday morning.

After speaking to relatives and searching the grounds around the farm, detectives continued to interview Andrew about details of what he had originally told them. After he asked to speak to an attorney, Andrew changed his account of the events of Thursday night.

He said around 10 p.m. Thursday, the couple was fighting outside the house when Nikki charged at him, and he hit her on the head with a flower pot, knocking her out. Andrew said he drove her to Ross Ditch in a pickup truck and dumped her over the bridge on Boone County 400 East, just south of County Road 350 North.

Detectives found her body there around 3 a.m. Saturday and arrested Andrew for murder.

The prosecutor cited a coroner's report that Nikki died from the blow to the head.